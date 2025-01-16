Left Menu

Horrifying Intrusion at Saif Ali Khan’s Residence: An Inside Story

Actor Saif Ali Khan suffered severe injuries after an unidentified intruder entered his Bandra apartment and attacked him. The assailant, who demanded Rs 1 crore, was confronted by nurse Eliyama Philip. The incident involved a struggle, with the intruder fleeing the scene, leaving Saif needing emergency surgery.

Updated: 16-01-2025 20:48 IST
  • India

An early morning attack at actor Saif Ali Khan's residence on Thursday left him severely injured. An unidentified intruder entered the Bandra apartment, confronting staff nurse Eliyama Philip and demanding Rs 1 crore.

The intruder first entered the room of Saif and Kareena Kapoor-Khan's younger son, Jeh, as recounted by Philip. She awoke at 2 a.m. to an unfamiliar sound, noticing the light in the bathroom.

During a subsequent scuffle, Saif Ali Khan was attacked and left with a knife in his spine. Emergency services were called for surgery, while police have assembled over 20 teams to capture the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

