Punjab Farmer Leader's Hunger Strike: A Fast for Justice

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a Punjab farmer leader, has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 52 days, losing 20 kg. The protest, at the Punjab-Haryana border, demands legal guarantees for MSP of crops. Despite deteriorating health, Dallewal refuses medical aid, prompting Supreme Court intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:23 IST
Jagjit Singh Dallewal
  • Country:
  • India

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent Punjab farmer leader, has reached day 52 of his indefinite hunger strike, raising concerns as he loses nearly 20 kilograms. His peaceful protest, located at the Punjab-Haryana border, is centered around demands for a legal assurance of the minimum support price for crops.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) convener now weighs 66.4 kg, down from 86.9 kg, highlighting the severity of his fast. Addressing the media, fellow farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar disclosed these startling figures, attributing a significant 23.59 percent reduction in Dallewal's overall body weight.

Medical experts, including Dr. Harinder Singh from Rajindra Medical College, Patiala, reported critical details regarding Dallewal's deteriorating health, as his body displays elevated ketone levels, indicating fat consumption for energy. Amidst this crisis, the Supreme Court has directed Punjab's government to furnish Dallewal's health records for an AIIMS medical board opinion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

