Mufti Challenges Waqf Amendment, Urges Supreme Court Intervention

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti spoke against the Waqf (Amendment) Act and urged the Supreme Court to reject it, asserting it disregards Muslim sentiments. Amid protests in Jammu and Kashmir, petitions challenge the Act's validity. The Centre assured the court some provisions won't take immediate effect.

Peoples Democratic Party Chief Mehbooba Mufti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp critique of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti implored the Supreme Court to dismiss the legislation, emphasizing it ignores the sentiments of the Muslim community. Addressing ANI in Rajouri, Mufti stated, "We have also approached the Supreme Court, and while some relief has been provided, the court must consider Muslim sentiments and reject the act," she asserted.

Numerous petitions have been lodged at the Supreme Court challenging the Act, which critics argue is discriminatory towards the Muslim community, infringing on their fundamental rights. Mufti noted that due to a lack of "enough MLAs," her party has initiated protests throughout districts in Jammu and Kashmir to oppose the Act.

Mufti remarked, "PDP has organized demonstrations in various districts of J&K. We lack the legislative strength to introduce a resolution in the assembly. The National Conference could have taken that step," she remarked. Tanvir Sadiq, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Chief Spokesperson and MLA, expressed optimism that the Supreme Court will stay the Waqf (Amendment) Act, given its foundational opposition to the Muslim community.

Sadiq, speaking with ANI, reflected, "When the Waqf Amendment Bill was introduced in Parliament, there were fears of potential inter-religious conflicts, which have surfaced. We hope the Supreme Court halts this Act, as it fundamentally opposes the Muslims of this country." On Thursday, the Centre assured the Supreme Court that core provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, including appointing non-Muslims to the Central Waqf Council and waqf boards, as well as de-notifying waqf properties, will pause for now.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan took on record Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's assurance, appearing for the Centre, indicating that until the next hearing, no waqf properties will be de-notified. Furthermore, no appointments to the Waqf Council or boards will occur. The Centre requested more time to respond to petitions disputing the Waqf (Amendment) Act's constitutional validity, with the bench allowing a week's extension for the Centre's reply, and a five-day window thereafter for the petitioners' rejoinder. The hearing is scheduled for the week beginning May 5 for directions and interim orders as needed.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, along with the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025, was affirmed by President Droupadi Murmu after passing through Parliament during its budget session. (ANI)

