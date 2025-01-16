WHO Urges Global Support for Gaza's Healthcare Rebuilding Post-Ceasefire

The World Health Organization has issued a call to the international community, urging financial support for Gaza's urgent health needs and long-term healthcare reconstruction. This appeal follows the recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, ending 15 months of conflict.

According to WHO representative Rik Peeperkorn, 600 truckloads of humanitarian aid will be sent into Gaza daily once the ceasefire begins. However, he notes that security and political hurdles remain major challenges to this effort.

WHO's Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, highlights the vast scope of the task ahead, stating that reconstructing Gaza's health system will cost around $3 billion in the next year. Less than half of Gaza's hospitals are currently functional, adding urgency to this humanitarian effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)