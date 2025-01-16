BRS Moves Supreme Court Seeking Disqualification of Defected MLAs

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) announced on Thursday that it has filed two petitions in the Supreme Court, seeking the disqualification of its MLAs who have defected to the Congress party.

On social media platform 'X,' the opposition party stated it had submitted a special leave petition with the Apex Court. This petition requests an order directing the Assembly Speaker and Secretary to take swift action, with set deadlines, against MLAs Danam Nagender, Kadiyam Srihari, and Tellam Venkata Rao.

The BRS also revealed that a writ petition had been filed against seven other legislators who have similarly crossed party lines. The party emphasized to the Supreme Court that despite a ruling from the High Court six months ago, the Speaker has neither acted nor issued any notice to the defected MLAs. They urged the Supreme Court to instruct the Speaker to make a decision regarding the MLAs within four weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)