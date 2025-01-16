Arjun Ram Meghwal Distributes Prizes, Urges Youth to Uphold Democratic Traditions and Environmental Stewardship

The Prize Distribution Ceremony for the 25th National Youth Parliament Competition, 2023-24, organized for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), was held at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium, Parliament Library Building, New Delhi. The event witnessed a celebration of democracy, youth engagement, and leadership, with the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Law and Justice and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, presiding over the function.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Meghwal commended the young participants for their enthusiasm and dedication to understanding and promoting democratic values. He highlighted the significance of engaging the younger generation in the traditions and ethics of democracy.

“The younger generation must embrace democratic values and work to promote harmony and traditions in this democratic nation,” Shri Meghwal emphasized. He also administered a “Life Pledge” to all attendees, emphasizing the need to protect and preserve the environment.

Call to Action for Youth Leadership

Delivering the Welcome Address, Shri Umang Narula, Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, encouraged students to popularize and practice the processes of Parliamentary proceedings. “It is essential for young minds to understand the democratic framework of our country and contribute actively to strengthening it,” he stated.

Shri Gyanendra Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, underscored the competition’s role in fostering awareness among youth about India’s democratic values and traditions. He emphasized the need for continuous efforts to inculcate democratic practices in students for the long-term strengthening of democracy.

Celebrating Excellence: JNV Chandrapur Takes Top Honors

At the event, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Chandrapur, Maharashtra (Pune Region), which secured the first position at the national level, presented a repeat performance of their winning “Youth Parliament” session. The presentation was lauded by the audience for its energy, eloquence, and thought-provoking debates.

The Minister awarded the Running Shield and National Trophy to JNV Chandrapur for their outstanding performance. The event also recognized 80 JNVs from eight regions across India that participated in the 25th competition.

Youth Parliament: A Platform for Leadership and Debate

The National Youth Parliament Scheme has been a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, conducted in JNVs for the past 28 years. The scheme offers young students an opportunity to engage in simulated parliamentary sessions, fostering skills such as critical thinking, leadership, effective oratory, and debate techniques.

The competition’s goal is to familiarize students with parliamentary procedures, enabling them to articulate their ideas on national and global issues. It aims to prepare the youth for active participation in the democratic process and to equip them with leadership qualities necessary for nation-building.

Vision for 2047: Youth as Drivers of Change

During the ceremony, Dr. Satya Prakash, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, delivered the Vote of Thanks. He remarked that the youth of today will play a pivotal role in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047, as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The aspirations and efforts of our youth will be instrumental in transforming India into a global leader in democracy, development, and innovation,” Dr. Prakash said.

A Legacy of Excellence and Inspiration

The event concluded with resounding applause for all participants, reaffirming the importance of youth engagement in shaping India’s democratic future. With initiatives like the National Youth Parliament Competition, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs continues to inspire the next generation of leaders to uphold democratic traditions, foster innovation, and contribute to national progress.