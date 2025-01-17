Empowering Women Leaders in Haryana: Sarpanches as Brand Ambassadors

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that all female sarpanches in the state are being appointed as brand ambassadors for their villages under the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao initiative. This move is designed to increase their involvement in efforts to improve the sex ratio statewide.

The campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been recognized for its effectiveness in creating awareness. Saini, during a women and child development department meeting, revealed plans to upgrade 10,000 Anganwadi Centres to 'Saksham Anganwadi Centres' over five years, with initial funding secured from the government of India.

Addressing illegal sex determination practices, Saini outlined a strategy for stricter enforcement of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, which has led to over 1,220 FIRs and 4,000 arrests. Efforts include organizing community programs to spread awareness and further curb female foeticide.

