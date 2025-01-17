Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Double Shooting in Bundpura Village

In Bundpura village, bullet-riddled bodies of Vinay Parmar and an 18-year-old woman were found in a field. Preliminary evidence suggests a murder-suicide, but investigations are ongoing. A revolver was found near Parmar, who was married, while the woman was not.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 17-01-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 10:01 IST
bodies
  • Country:
  • India

Police reported the discovery of two bullet-riddled bodies in a Bundpura village field on Friday. The victims were identified as Vinay Parmar and an 18-year-old woman.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Sonam Kumar, preliminary findings suggest Parmar shot the woman before turning the gun on himself. But authorities remain cautious, investigating from all angles while gathering scientific evidence.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon, with local residents rushing the couple to a hospital where their deaths were confirmed. Police confirmed the seizure of the revolver found near Parmar's body and sent the bodies for postmortem. Investigations continue as officials piece together the circumstances of this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

