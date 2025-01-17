Waitangi Tribunal Strengthened with New Appointments Ahead of 50th Anniversary

In a significant move to bolster the Waitangi Tribunal's capacity, Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka has announced a series of new appointments and reappointments, aimed at ensuring the Tribunal remains well-equipped to fulfil its mission of addressing Māori treaty claims efficiently and effectively.

“With the Tribunal nearing its fiftieth anniversary, these appointments bring an enhanced balance of skills and experience necessary for it to continue its vital mahi, hearing and reporting on Māori Treaty claims,” said Minister Potaka. “A diverse and skilled panel of appointees is critical for delivering better public services and advancing the Treaty-based Crown-Māori relationship.”

New Appointees to the Waitangi Tribunal

Eight new members, each bringing diverse expertise and extensive experience, have been appointed for three-year terms:

Tipene Chrisp (Whāngai to Rangitāne): A seasoned leader in the public sector, Mr. Chrisp has deep knowledge of the Waitangi Tribunal processes and extensive negotiation experience. He currently serves as the General Manager of Rangitāne Tū Mai Rā Trust.

Philip Crump: With over two decades of legal practice in New Zealand and the UK, Mr. Crump is highly experienced in statutory and contractual interpretation, negotiation, and dispute resolution. He is currently a board member of NZ on Air.

Vanessa Eparaima (Raukawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa): An experienced governor, Ms. Eparaima has held leadership roles across nonprofit, commercial, and investment boards. A former Treaty negotiator for Ngāti Raukawa, she currently chairs the council of Te Wānanga o Aotearoa.

Rex Edward Hale: Mr. Hale is an author and public servant with expertise in data and information management. He has contributed significantly to preparing resources for Tribunal claimants.

Grant Hadfield: A Manawatū District Councillor, Mr. Hadfield chairs the Chief Executive’s Employment Committee and has served in multiple governance roles, including as CEO of FarmSafe.

Kingi Kiriona (Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Apa): Mr. Kiriona is an accomplished orator, kapa haka expert, educator, and broadcaster. As Managing Director of Tupu Ora Education and Development Ltd, he supports building Māori capability for iwi and public agencies.

Hon. Ron Mark: A distinguished former Member of Parliament and Minister of Defence and Veterans, Mr. Mark is currently serving his second term as Mayor of Carterton.

Professor Tafaoimalo Tologata Leiland Tuala-Warren: The Dean of Te Piringa Faculty of Law at the University of Waikato, Professor Tuala-Warren is the first Pacific Dean of Law in New Zealand. With a career spanning 26 years, she has also served as a Supreme Court Justice in Samoa.

Reappointed Members

Five esteemed members have been reappointed to the Tribunal, recognizing their invaluable contributions and expertise:

Dr. Ruakere Hond (Taranaki, Ngāti Ruanui): Reappointed for a third term.

Derek Fox (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou): Reappointed for a second term.

Kim Ngarimu (Ngāti Porou): Reappointed for a third term.

Dr. Hana O’Regan (Ngāi Tahu): Reappointed for a second term.

Professor Sir Pou Temara (Ngāi Tūhoe): Reappointed for a remarkable sixth term.

Acknowledgment of Departing Members

Minister Potaka also took the opportunity to express gratitude to outgoing Tribunal members for their dedication and contributions over the years. “Their work has been critical in advancing the resolution of Treaty claims and supporting stronger Crown-Māori partnerships,” he said.

Looking Ahead

As the Waitangi Tribunal approaches its fiftieth year, the strengthened lineup of members underscores its commitment to upholding the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi. The appointees’ collective expertise in governance, legal interpretation, negotiation, and cultural preservation is expected to enhance the Tribunal’s ability to address complex issues with fairness and efficacy.

This milestone anniversary serves as a reminder of the Tribunal’s role in fostering a more equitable Aotearoa New Zealand by addressing historical grievances and contributing to a future built on mutual respect and understanding.