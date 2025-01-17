UN Committee Praises Honduras’ Support for Children with Disabilities but Urges Action on Early Pregnancy and Sexual Violence

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child concluded its review of Honduras' combined sixth and seventh periodic report, commending its programmes for children with disabilities while expressing concerns about persistently high rates of early pregnancy and child sexual abuse.

Rosaria Correa, a Committee Expert, lauded the State’s initiatives supporting children with disabilities and inquired about cross-sectoral policies and budgets dedicated to their social inclusion. The Honduran delegation highlighted that a new disability rights law had been enacted, increasing social investment in disability support. Approximately 13,000 scholarships have been allocated for children with disabilities, and educational curricula have been adapted to meet their needs. Early childhood services are also being made more accessible under this framework.

Addressing Early Pregnancy

Honduras ranks as the second highest in Latin America for early pregnancy rates. Suzanne Aho, another Committee Expert, questioned why the rates remain alarmingly high and whether schools educate students on reproductive health. In response, the delegation announced plans to implement a new policy on reducing teenage pregnancies and is actively promoting access to contraception and adolescent-friendly healthcare.

Crisis of Sexual Violence Against Children

The Committee expressed deep concern over rampant child sexual abuse, citing statistics that one in two girls report experiencing sexual violence, with 90% of incidents going unreported. Experts called for immediate action to address impunity for these crimes. The Honduran delegation stated that a national roadmap was in place to combat sexual violence. Prosecutor’s Offices specializing in sexual violence against children have trained over 4,000 public servants to tackle these issues.

Context of Governance and Reform

Introducing the report, Angélica Lizeth Álvarez, Secretary of State in the Office of Human Rights, highlighted that the 2021 election marked a turning point for Honduras. President Xiomara Castro’s administration, the first led by a woman, is focused on rebuilding public trust, addressing poverty, and reforming institutions. Ms. Lizeth Álvarez emphasized that improving children's rights requires a comprehensive restructuring of the State.

Closing Remarks and Next Steps

In her concluding remarks, Ms. Correa urged Honduras to sustain progress and address ongoing challenges, including poverty, violence, migration, and organized crime. The Committee welcomed the government’s openness to cooperation in improving children’s lives.

Ms. Lizeth Álvarez reaffirmed the State’s commitment to addressing these challenges and strengthening the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The Committee will release its concluding observations on the report of Honduras at the end of its ninety-eighth session on 31 January.

The session summaries and related reports are accessible on the Committee's webpage, with live webcasts of public meetings also available.