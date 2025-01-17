ATM Heist: Manhunt in Motion as Suspects Flee After Deadly Robbery

Karnataka's Home Minister, G. Parameshwara, revealed that two suspects in the fatal ATM heist in Bidar have been identified.

The robbery involved Rs 93 lakh, and efforts are ongoing to capture the suspects who possibly fled to Indore and Hyderabad.

The robbers, who killed two security guards, are believed to have meticulously planned the heist by monitoring cash transport activities over time.

