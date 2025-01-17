Left Menu

ATM Heist: Manhunt in Motion as Suspects Flee After Deadly Robbery

Karnataka's Home Minister, G. Parameshwara, announced that the suspects responsible for the armed robbery and murder of two security guards in Bidar, Karnataka, have been identified. The robbers absconded with Rs 93 lakh in cash intended for an SBI ATM. Efforts are underway to apprehend them.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Karnataka's Home Minister, G. Parameshwara, revealed that two suspects in the fatal ATM heist in Bidar have been identified.

The robbery involved Rs 93 lakh, and efforts are ongoing to capture the suspects who possibly fled to Indore and Hyderabad.

The robbers, who killed two security guards, are believed to have meticulously planned the heist by monitoring cash transport activities over time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

