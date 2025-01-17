Russian Lawyers Convicted in Navalny Case Amidst Repression Concerns

In a significant ruling, a Russian court has found three lawyers associated with deceased opposition figure Alexei Navalny guilty of participating in an extremist group. Sentenced to several years in a penal colony, the legal representatives, Igor Sergunin, Alexei Liptser, and Vadim Kobzev, were initially arrested in October 2023.

The attorneys have been labeled as political prisoners by Yulia Navalnaya, Alexei Navalny's wife, accusing the government of targeting them for fulfilling their legal duties. The Kremlin, while not directly commenting on individual cases, has consistently portrayed Navalny and his allies as foreign-backed destabilizers.

Human rights activists argue this crackdown on lawyers signals heightened repression under President Vladimir Putin, crossing a critical line in Russia's handling of dissent. Navalny, a prominent opposition leader, had been using his legal team's efforts to maintain communication and bolster his narrative even while behind bars.

(With inputs from agencies.)