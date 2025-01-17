Rotten Disruption: The Stink Bomb Incident at Paris-Maccabi Game

A Euroleague basketball game held at the Adidas Arena in Paris took an unexpected turn when stink bombs disrupted the event. Paris police chief Laurent Nunez had deployed 1,000 officers, expecting possible protests linked to the ongoing Gaza conflict. Instead, he and 4,500 attendees were met with an overpowering smell akin to rotten cheese or vomit during the first quarter of the encounter between Paris and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

A Maccabi fan expressed anger over the treatment of visiting supporters before being informed that the stench was more potent on the local side. Authorities confirmed that departing spectators had released the stink bombs, which, despite the disruption, did not lead to any violent incidents throughout the evening.

The game concluded with Paris securing a victory, 96-83. This incident is part of a series of disruptions affecting sporting events with Israeli teams in France, influenced heavily by protests concerning the war in Gaza. A similar scenario occurred in December when a basketball match was temporarily halted due to Palestinian flag-waving protestors invading the court.

