Doctor Negligence in Maharashtra Sparks Investigation

A doctor in Maharashtra's Palghar district faces serious allegations of negligence following the death of a 27-year-old patient named Rupesh Lalman Gupta. The incident occurred on March 19, 2024, at the doctor's hospital in Vasai, a day after Gupta was admitted.

Initially reported as an accidental death, subsequent investigations pointed to negligence, with reports from various agencies blaming the doctor. According to officials, the doctor was unable to provide supporting treatment documents.

Authorities have now registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 304, indicating culpable homicide not amounting to murder, as they delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the patient's untimely demise.

