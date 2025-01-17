Left Menu

Doctor Negligence in Maharashtra Sparks Investigation

A doctor from Palghar, Maharashtra, faces charges of negligence after 27-year-old Rupesh Lalman Gupta died following a lack of oxygen support in March 2024. The doctor is accused of failing to provide adequate treatment documents, leading to a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A doctor in Maharashtra's Palghar district faces serious allegations of negligence following the death of a 27-year-old patient named Rupesh Lalman Gupta. The incident occurred on March 19, 2024, at the doctor's hospital in Vasai, a day after Gupta was admitted.

Initially reported as an accidental death, subsequent investigations pointed to negligence, with reports from various agencies blaming the doctor. According to officials, the doctor was unable to provide supporting treatment documents.

Authorities have now registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 304, indicating culpable homicide not amounting to murder, as they delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the patient's untimely demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

