Unraveling the False Conspiracy: Arrests Made in Framing Case

In a shocking turn of events, Thane police have arrested two individuals accused of orchestrating a conspiracy to frame a Lucknow man in a false rape case. The accused include Sunny Chouhan, who allegedly fabricated evidence by sending an associate to impersonate the man in question.

The plot unfolded on December 30, involving a complaint lodged against Abhishek Singh, but investigations revealed Singh was in a different state at the time. Chouhan and his associate established fake social media interactions to support the fabricated claims, ultimately leading to Singh's wrongful implication.

Authorities continue their search for other accomplices, as charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act pile up against those arrested. The incident highlights the complexities of tackling false accusations in today's digital age.

