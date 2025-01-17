PM Modi Inaugurates Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Set to Become World's Largest Auto Show

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at the Bharat Mandapam today, marking the beginning of a landmark event that is set to become the largest and most influential automotive expo in the world. In front of a vibrant and enthusiastic audience comprising industry leaders, policymakers, foreign dignitaries, and media representatives, the Prime Minister highlighted the immense contribution of pioneers like Ratan Tata and Osamu Suzuki, whose legacy continues to inspire the mobility sector in India and beyond.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 has already claimed its position as the second largest automotive expo globally, with ambitious plans to surpass all global automotive exhibitions by next year, becoming the biggest auto show in the world. This was confirmed by Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, during his address at the inauguration. The Expo brings together a comprehensive range of mobility solutions from automobiles to auto-related components under one roof, creating a significant platform for innovation and collaboration.

A Hub for Global Innovation and Investment

Shri Goyal expressed his enthusiasm for the expo’s role as a dynamic platform for collaboration, welcoming global leaders, innovators, and policymakers from across the world. The Expo serves as an open invitation for international investors to tap into India’s growing consumer market and its business-friendly ecosystem. He also underlined that the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is poised to drive the country’s vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.

Spanning across three iconic venues — Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, and India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida — the Expo will cover a massive area of 2 lakh square meters, providing ample space for exhibits, conferences, and interactions. The event will run from January 17 to 22, 2025, and is expected to attract thousands of visitors and exhibitors from around the globe.

Strengthening India’s Position in the Global Mobility Ecosystem

Minister Goyal emphasized that the Expo highlights India’s growing prominence in the mobility sector, marking the country as a symbol of innovation, sustainability, and self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat). As the largest manufacturer of three-wheelers and tractors, and the world’s largest two-wheeler market, India is at the forefront of the global mobility revolution. He further added that startups are also a significant part of this year’s expo, contributing to India's vibrant and evolving mobility ecosystem.

Shri Goyal elaborated on the rapid innovations within the electric vehicle (EV) sector, noting that India holds a unique advantage in this space. The government is focusing on advancing battery technology and encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles, which could substantially reduce pollution levels and save foreign exchange. He called for efforts to engage first-time automobile buyers to consider electric vehicles, which would not only benefit the environment but also bolster the national economy.

India’s Role in the Global Mobility Supply Chain

India’s cost-competitive mobility sector has been steadily increasing its share in global mobility supply chains, with an emphasis on product quality and sustainability. The Minister pointed out that as more investments flow into India’s mobility sector, the country will continue to serve as a global leader in transportation solutions.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is a testament to the country’s transformation into a global hub for the mobility industry, fostering collaborations between international and Indian businesses. Shri Goyal highlighted that the collaborations forged at the Expo would not only boost trade but also enhance the Ease of Living for Indian citizens by improving mobility and transportation solutions nationwide.

Industry and Government Collaboration for a Sustainable Future

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is an industry-led and government-supported initiative, coordinated by the Engineering Export Promotion Council India (EEPC India) with support from key industry organizations such as SIAM, ACMA, IESA, ATMA, NASSCOM, ICEMA, AICMA, MRAI, ITPO, Invest India, IBEF, CII, Yashobhoomi, and IEML. This collaborative effort has brought together the best minds and organizations in the industry to showcase cutting-edge innovations and solutions for a sustainable and innovative mobility future.

Looking Ahead

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is set to shape the future of the mobility sector by providing a platform for both global and local players to come together and share ideas, innovations, and solutions that will drive the future of transportation in India and the world. The Expo is not just an exhibition, but a symbol of India’s growth, ambition, and readiness to lead the world in mobility innovations. As the event continues through its week-long celebration of the global mobility ecosystem, the world will witness India’s emergence as a hub of automotive excellence, sustainability, and technological advancements.