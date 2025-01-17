Supreme Court Urges Sensitivity in Suicide Abetment Cases

The Supreme Court emphasized caution in the prosecution of suicide abetment cases under the Indian Penal Code's Section 306. This guidance aims to prevent law enforcement from automatically invoking charges to comfort grieving families without just cause.

The bench, led by Justices Abhay S. Oka and K.V. Viswanathan, highlighted the misuse of Section 306, often triggered too readily. They called for a balanced approach when examining interactions and circumstances preceding a suicide.

The advice documents the court decision on Mahendra Awase's case, where charges were deemed unfounded. Awase was accused in a case based on a coerced loan repayment and a belated FIR. The court stressed that routine duties should not spur such accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)