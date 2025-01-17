Left Menu

Religare Scandal: Singh Brothers Charged with Cheating and Conspiracy

A Delhi court has charged Malvinder and Shivinder Mohan Singh, former promoters of Religare Enterprises Ltd, with criminal conspiracy and cheating. The allegations involve the misappropriation of Rs 1,260 crore of RFL funds from 2016 to 2018, which were wrongfully transferred to related entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:50 IST
Religare Scandal: Singh Brothers Charged with Cheating and Conspiracy
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has brought serious charges against Malvinder Mohan Singh and his brother Shivinder Mohan Singh, former promoters of Religare Enterprises Ltd. The charges involve criminal conspiracy and cheating, as per the court's ruling based on a case filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police.

The Singh brothers are accused of siphoning off Rs 1,260 crore from Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) between 2016 to 2018. This money was allegedly redirected into other companies, including RHC Holdings, under the guise of loans. The court noted the misuse of influence by the brothers, who were in positions to manage RFL's operations.

The court's detailed 229-page order cited evidence, including a SEBI report and witness statements, underscoring how unsecured loans were disbursed without proper documentation, indicating an intention never to repay. The Enforcement Directorate is also pursuing a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Malvinder Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025