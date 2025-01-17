Left Menu

Ceasefire Deal Offers Hope Amid Conflict Between Israel and Hamas

Israel's security Cabinet has recommended a ceasefire with Hamas, following a 15-month conflict. The deal involves the release of hostages and potential Israeli military withdrawal from some areas. The political landscape in Israel could shift if Netanyahu's coalition partners oppose the agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:01 IST
Ceasefire Deal Offers Hope Amid Conflict Between Israel and Hamas
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli security Cabinet has recommended approving a ceasefire deal with Hamas, potentially bringing an end to a 15-month conflict marked by extensive violence. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the agreement's details, which include a phased release of hostages and a potential Israeli military pullback from Gaza.

Despite the announcement by mediators Qatar and the US, the deal faced a temporary stalemate, attributed by Netanyahu to last-minute complications with Hamas. As the deal now moves to the full Cabinet for final approval, tensions remain within Netanyahu's coalition, especially among far-right partners who resist the agreement.

The ceasefire, which could take effect as soon as Sunday, may fulfill the dual objectives of ending hostilities and enabling significant humanitarian aid in Gaza. However, it raises critical questions about Gaza's future governance and the region's path to lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025