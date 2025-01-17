Ceasefire Deal Offers Hope Amid Conflict Between Israel and Hamas

The Israeli security Cabinet has recommended approving a ceasefire deal with Hamas, potentially bringing an end to a 15-month conflict marked by extensive violence. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the agreement's details, which include a phased release of hostages and a potential Israeli military pullback from Gaza.

Despite the announcement by mediators Qatar and the US, the deal faced a temporary stalemate, attributed by Netanyahu to last-minute complications with Hamas. As the deal now moves to the full Cabinet for final approval, tensions remain within Netanyahu's coalition, especially among far-right partners who resist the agreement.

The ceasefire, which could take effect as soon as Sunday, may fulfill the dual objectives of ending hostilities and enabling significant humanitarian aid in Gaza. However, it raises critical questions about Gaza's future governance and the region's path to lasting peace.

