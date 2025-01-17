Left Menu

High-Stakes Encounter: Security Forces Strike Maoist Stronghold in Bastar

Twelve Naxalites from the most formidable Maoist unit were killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. Despite escaping key leaders, a successful operation yielded weaponry and explosives. The incident follows a series of attacks by Maoists, including a lethal IED blast earlier this month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve Naxalites from the Maoists' most formidable unit in Chhattisgarh's Bastar were killed by security forces in a high-stakes encounter. The operation unfolded in Bijapur district's dense forests, following intelligence on the presence of the People's Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) and Central Regional Committee (CRC) units.

The confrontation comes just ten days after an IED blast orchestrated by Maoists claimed the lives of eight police personnel. Key Maoist leaders Hidma and Deva, present at the scene, evaded capture. The sweep led to the recovery of a cache of arms, including rocket launchers and Maoist literature.

Despite previous deadly assaults by Maoists, security forces persist in their mission for regional stability. The operation involved elite units like the CoBRA battalions, with Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma visiting injured personnel in Raipur. The government remains steadfast against Maoist activities, aiming for peace and development in the Bastar region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

