Left Menu

Equifax Faces $15 Million Fine for Credit Report Errors

Equifax has been fined $15 million by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for failing to investigate consumer disputes thoroughly, leading to inaccurate credit scores. Equifax will pay the penalty and revamp its dispute processes as part of the settlement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:14 IST
Equifax Faces $15 Million Fine for Credit Report Errors

Equifax has been hit with a $15 million fine by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for inadequately addressing consumer disputes relating to credit reports. The decision underscores a significant failure in their system to handle complaints about inaccuracies in consumer credit data.

According to the bureau, Equifax repeatedly ignored documentation and evidence provided by consumers and allowed previously flagged errors to reappear in credit reports. Furthermore, it relied on flawed software that contributed to incorrect credit scores.

The financial penalty will be directed into CFPB's victim relief fund, while Equifax has committed to improving its handling of dispute resolutions. A representative from Equifax did not promptly comment on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025