Courting the Chinese Vote: A Political Tug of War

Australian political parties are racing to win the influential Chinese Australian vote in the upcoming election. Labor's Jerome Laxale, who previously secured Bennelong with Chinese Australian support, is using platforms like Xiaohongshu to maintain this advantage.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Peter Dutton is targeting these communities by focusing on shared values and reversing previous administration policies, which strained ties with China. With both major parties vying for influence, the Chinese diaspora remains pivotal.

While Labor highlights restored trade relations, the Liberal Party softens its stance on China, appealing to small business owners affected by inflation and high interest rates. Analysts suggest both parties are now courting the Chinese vote, a crucial factor in Australia's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)