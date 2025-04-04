Left Menu

Courting the Chinese Vote: A Political Tug of War

In Australia, both Labor and Liberal parties are intensively courting the Chinese Australian vote ahead of the upcoming election. Leveraging social media platforms like Xiaohongshu, politicians aim to sway this crucial bloc. The competition is fierce, with both parties promoting policies to address economic challenges and strengthen ties with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 03:33 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 03:33 IST
Courting the Chinese Vote: A Political Tug of War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australian political parties are racing to win the influential Chinese Australian vote in the upcoming election. Labor's Jerome Laxale, who previously secured Bennelong with Chinese Australian support, is using platforms like Xiaohongshu to maintain this advantage.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Peter Dutton is targeting these communities by focusing on shared values and reversing previous administration policies, which strained ties with China. With both major parties vying for influence, the Chinese diaspora remains pivotal.

While Labor highlights restored trade relations, the Liberal Party softens its stance on China, appealing to small business owners affected by inflation and high interest rates. Analysts suggest both parties are now courting the Chinese vote, a crucial factor in Australia's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025