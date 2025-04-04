Deadly Tornadoes and Storms Batter U.S. Heartland: A Climate Crisis Unfolds

A deadly storm claiming at least seven lives has wreaked havoc from Texas to Ohio, producing tornadoes and heavy rains that elevate flooding risks. In total, 34 tornadoes were reported across the region, impacting areas from Arkansas to Ohio.

The National Weather Service has upgraded the storm's severity, with a level four out of five. Meteorologist Evan Bentley warned of potential intense tornadoes in Northeast Texas and Western Arkansas. Such severe storms are indeed rare, with only 10 to 12 occurring annually.

Concerns rise amid a wave of severe weather as NOAA faces workforce reductions initiated by the Trump administration. Despite potential impacts on operations, forecasts remained timely. Climate change exacerbates the situation, with significant rain bringing catastrophic flood potential to vulnerable regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)