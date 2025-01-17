Explosive Arrest: Youths Caught Selling Explosives to Mining Mafia
In Nuh, police arrested two youths for possession of explosive materials intended for sale to the mining mafia. 100 rolls of explosives, fuse wire, and detonators were seized. The accused aimed to supply these for illegal sand extraction. Both were placed in judicial custody. The investigation is ongoing.
In a significant crackdown, Nuh police apprehended two youths found in possession of explosive materials, which they allegedly intended to sell to the notorious mining mafia, as confirmed by officials on Friday.
The police reported the seizure of 100 rolls of explosives, 96 metres of safety fuse wire, and 200 detonators, all found with the accused. According to the investigation, the duo was involved in selling these materials to the mining mafia for conducting unauthorized blasts to extract sand.
An FIR has been lodged at the Punhana police station. The suspects, identified as Sharif and Irsad, were presented in a Nuh court and are now in judicial custody. Efforts are underway to apprehend their associate, Salim, the intended buyer of the explosives, as stated by ASI Navneet Singh, the investigating officer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
