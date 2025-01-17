Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Targets Hackers Linked to Telecom Breach

The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned alleged hacker Yin Kechen and cybersecurity firm Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology Co. for their roles in telecom hacks exposing Americans' call logs to Chinese espionage. Described as one of the worst in U.S. history, some interceptions allegedly involved prominent politicians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:57 IST
U.S. Treasury Targets Hackers Linked to Telecom Breach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions on Friday against Yin Kechen, an alleged hacker, and Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology Co., a cybersecurity company. Both are accused of orchestrating a series of major hacks against American telecom companies.

These cyber intrusions, known as Salt Typhoon, purportedly exposed vast amounts of Americans' call logs to Chinese intelligence operatives, causing significant concern within the U.S. intelligence community. Allegedly, some of these breaches intercepted conversations between leading U.S. politicians and officials, potentially making it one of the most serious telecom hacks in the nation's history. The Treasury's statement described Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology Co. as having deep connections with China's Ministry of State Security (MSS), while identifying Yin Kechen as a seasoned hacker with more than ten years of experience and ties to the MSS. The Treasury also suggested his involvement in a recent breach of the U.S. Treasury itself.

Efforts by Reuters to contact Yin Kechen and Sichuan Juxinhe were unsuccessful, and a comment request to China's embassy in Washington went unanswered. Typically, Beijing refutes allegations of involvement in cyberespionage activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025