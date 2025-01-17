Left Menu

US Supreme Court's Decision Paves Way for TikTok Ban Amid National Security Concerns

The US Supreme Court has upheld a law requiring TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to divest from the app to address national security concerns. The decision comes as outgoing President Biden leaves the TikTok issue to the incoming Trump administration, potentially leading to an app ban starting January 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-01-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 23:03 IST
US Supreme Court's Decision Paves Way for TikTok Ban Amid National Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States Supreme Court has upheld a law mandating TikTok's China-based parent company, ByteDance, to divest from the popular app, setting the stage for a potential ban in the US beginning Sunday.

India was the first country to ban TikTok, and concerns over the app's data collection have been cited by both the US Congress and the Biden Administration as the basis for this divestiture law. This has been underscored by the unanimous opinion of the court, which aims to address national security threats.

The outgoing Biden Administration will defer the decision on TikTok to the incoming Trump Administration, with the law poised to take effect on January 19 unless ByteDance finds an approved buyer. App stores may soon halt offering and updating TikTok, marking a significant phase in this ongoing saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025