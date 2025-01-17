US Supreme Court's Decision Paves Way for TikTok Ban Amid National Security Concerns
The US Supreme Court has upheld a law requiring TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to divest from the app to address national security concerns. The decision comes as outgoing President Biden leaves the TikTok issue to the incoming Trump administration, potentially leading to an app ban starting January 19.
The United States Supreme Court has upheld a law mandating TikTok's China-based parent company, ByteDance, to divest from the popular app, setting the stage for a potential ban in the US beginning Sunday.
India was the first country to ban TikTok, and concerns over the app's data collection have been cited by both the US Congress and the Biden Administration as the basis for this divestiture law. This has been underscored by the unanimous opinion of the court, which aims to address national security threats.
The outgoing Biden Administration will defer the decision on TikTok to the incoming Trump Administration, with the law poised to take effect on January 19 unless ByteDance finds an approved buyer. App stores may soon halt offering and updating TikTok, marking a significant phase in this ongoing saga.
