Mysterious Dismemberment Sparks Black Magic Probe in Maharashtra
A dismembered woman's body was discovered in Satara district, Maharashtra. Police are investigating potential connections to black magic and other superstitions. The woman's decomposed head and limbs were found near Vidani village, but the torso remains missing, prompting a thorough investigation by authorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 17-01-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 23:15 IST
- Country:
- India
A dismembered woman's body was discovered on Friday in Maharashtra's Satara district, leading to an investigation involving local police officials.
The gruesome discovery included parts of the head and lower limbs near a sugarcane farm in Vidani village, but the torso remains missing.
Authorities are considering all possibilities, including links to black magic and superstitions, as stated by Senior Inspector Sunil Mahadik of Phaltan police station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- dismembered
- body
- black magic
- Maharashtra
- Satara
- police
- superstition
- investigation
- sugarcane
- missing
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Police Capture Mewat Gang Members After ATM Heist
Delhi Police Nabs Thief, Recovers Stolen Mobiles and Auto
Delhi Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants
Delhi Police Deport Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Amidst Crackdown
Mystery Unfolds: Policeman Killed in Navi Mumbai Train Incident