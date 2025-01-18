Left Menu

Federal Appeals Court Deals Blow to DACA Policy Pre-Trump Presidency

A federal appeals court has ruled against the Obama-era DACA program, just days before Trump's inauguration, signaling another potential Supreme Court battle. The policy, which aids immigrants brought to the US as children, remains operational for current beneficiaries but cannot accept new applications.

18-01-2025
A federal appeals court on Friday ruled against the Obama-era DACA policy designed to protect immigrants who arrived as children. This decision comes just days before Donald Trump's presidency, known for its aggressive immigration stance.

The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals panel in New Orleans, which includes judges appointed by both Republican and Democratic presidents, has made a unanimous decision, marking another setback for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. While current beneficiaries can renew permits, the program is unable to process new applications, affecting over 500,000 individuals living in a state of legal uncertainty.

President Trump, who attempted to end DACA during his first term, has expressed mixed sentiments about the program's recipients. This latest court decision follows numerous legal challenges and anticipates a possible third appearance before the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

