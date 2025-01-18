Cybercrime Collaboration: India and US Strike a Digital Alliance
India and the US have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to boost cooperation in cybercrime investigations. This pact facilitates enhanced cyber threat intelligence and digital forensics between the two countries. The agreement was finalized by key representatives from both nations, just before a US administrative transition.
India and the United States have formalized a new agreement aimed at enhancing cooperation in cybercrime investigations. The Ministry of External Affairs disclosed that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Washington D.C. last Friday.
In the agreement, Indian Ambassador Vinay Kwatra and Acting US Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Kristie Canegallo played pivotal roles. The timing of this pact is significant, as it precedes the transfer of power to the Trump administration from the Biden administration.
This collaboration seeks to deepen the use of cyber threat intelligence and digital forensics in criminal investigations, with the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre leading the implementation from India's side, while the US relies on guidance from the Department of Homeland Security.
