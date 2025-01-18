Left Menu

Cybercrime Collaboration: India and US Strike a Digital Alliance

India and the US have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to boost cooperation in cybercrime investigations. This pact facilitates enhanced cyber threat intelligence and digital forensics between the two countries. The agreement was finalized by key representatives from both nations, just before a US administrative transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:13 IST
Cybercrime Collaboration: India and US Strike a Digital Alliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and the United States have formalized a new agreement aimed at enhancing cooperation in cybercrime investigations. The Ministry of External Affairs disclosed that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Washington D.C. last Friday.

In the agreement, Indian Ambassador Vinay Kwatra and Acting US Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Kristie Canegallo played pivotal roles. The timing of this pact is significant, as it precedes the transfer of power to the Trump administration from the Biden administration.

This collaboration seeks to deepen the use of cyber threat intelligence and digital forensics in criminal investigations, with the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre leading the implementation from India's side, while the US relies on guidance from the Department of Homeland Security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025