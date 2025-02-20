Left Menu

Ukraine Pursues Strategic Agreement with the U.S.

President Zelenskiy expressed Ukraine's readiness to forge a strong investment and security agreement with the U.S., emphasizing the need for lasting peace and preventing future conflicts with Russia. After discussions with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg, Zelenskiy highlighted Ukraine's commitment to working tirelessly toward these goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 23:33 IST
Ukraine Pursues Strategic Agreement with the U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Ukraine's intention to quickly establish a robust investment and security agreement with the United States. His statement came following talks with Keith Kellogg, the U.S. envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

Zelenskiy emphasized the crucial need for lasting peace, aiming to thwart any future aggression from Russia. He assured that his team is prepared to work diligently around the clock to expedite the agreement process.

The President wrote on social media platform X, underlining the importance of swift and constructive action to deliver a beneficial outcome for both nations involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025