Ukraine Pursues Strategic Agreement with the U.S.
President Zelenskiy expressed Ukraine's readiness to forge a strong investment and security agreement with the U.S., emphasizing the need for lasting peace and preventing future conflicts with Russia. After discussions with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg, Zelenskiy highlighted Ukraine's commitment to working tirelessly toward these goals.
