Ukraine Pursues Strategic Agreement with the U.S.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Ukraine's intention to quickly establish a robust investment and security agreement with the United States. His statement came following talks with Keith Kellogg, the U.S. envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

Zelenskiy emphasized the crucial need for lasting peace, aiming to thwart any future aggression from Russia. He assured that his team is prepared to work diligently around the clock to expedite the agreement process.

The President wrote on social media platform X, underlining the importance of swift and constructive action to deliver a beneficial outcome for both nations involved.

