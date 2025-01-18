Left Menu

Israel Announces Release of 700 Palestinian Prisoners Under Ceasefire Deal

Israel's justice ministry released a list of over 700 Palestinian prisoners to be freed under a ceasefire deal with Hamas. The release will start on Sunday and includes members of Hamas and other groups, but notably excludes Marwan Barghouti, considered a potential future Palestinian leader.

Updated: 18-01-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:47 IST
In a significant move, Israel's justice ministry has announced a list of over 700 Palestinian prisoners set for release as part of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas in Gaza.

This development follows the full Cabinet's approval of the ceasefire, with the release scheduled to commence no earlier than 4 PM local time on Sunday.

The list notably includes individuals from Hamas and other militant factions, some serving life sentences for grave offences. However, it excludes Marwan Barghouti, a prominent figure seen as a future leader by many Palestinians, whose release Hamas has demanded but Israel has declined.

