Israel Announces Release of 700 Palestinian Prisoners Under Ceasefire Deal

In a significant move, Israel's justice ministry has announced a list of over 700 Palestinian prisoners set for release as part of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas in Gaza.

This development follows the full Cabinet's approval of the ceasefire, with the release scheduled to commence no earlier than 4 PM local time on Sunday.

The list notably includes individuals from Hamas and other militant factions, some serving life sentences for grave offences. However, it excludes Marwan Barghouti, a prominent figure seen as a future leader by many Palestinians, whose release Hamas has demanded but Israel has declined.

(With inputs from agencies.)