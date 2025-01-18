Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds Over 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

The Centre's 'one nation, one election' initiative faces criticism for potential unconstitutionality and political motives, say Tamil Nadu's DMK leaders. Concerns arise over threats to federalism and democratic structures. Critics warn of adverse impacts on state-specific affairs, without proper national debate.

Updated: 18-01-2025 15:57 IST
The Centre's proposal for 'one nation, one election' has sparked controversy, with Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK and several senior leaders strongly opposing the move. They argue it threatens the federal structure and diminishes state autonomy.

M K Stalin's DMK, along with senior advocate Kapil Sibal, have raised alarms about potential erosion of democratic principles. They warn the initiative could lead to five-year terms for assemblies being cut short, aligning state elections with national ones on a single day.

This proposal, critics say, is politically motivated, lacking a robust national debate and risks marginalising state issues in education and health. The initiative aims to address logistical challenges and reduce election costs, according to the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

