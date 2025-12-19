Parliament's Decline: Kapil Sibal's Warning on Democracy
Kapil Sibal, a Rajya Sabha member, expressed concern over the diminishing relevance of Parliament, arguing this poses a threat to democracy. He highlighted reduced sittings and the prioritization of irrelevant issues over crucial discussions. Sibal criticized the government's handling of key bills and electoral reforms.
On Friday, Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal raised serious concerns regarding the diminishing significance of Parliament. In a candid address, he accused those in power of sidelining critical issues, thus jeopardizing the tenets of democracy.
He emphasized that the frequency of parliamentary sittings has dwindled, leading to a situation where insignificant topics overshadow essential debates. Sibal lamented the government's focus on misaligning priorities, such as debating 'Vande Mataram' instead of electoral reforms or the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
He further criticized the introduction of bills concerning nuclear energy, FDI, and the repeal of MNREGA. Sibal alleges these moves aim to consolidate governmental control and undermine democratic processes, cautions about the looming threat of 'one nation, one election; one nation, one language, and one nation, one party.'
