Parliament's Decline: Kapil Sibal's Warning on Democracy

On Friday, Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal raised serious concerns regarding the diminishing significance of Parliament. In a candid address, he accused those in power of sidelining critical issues, thus jeopardizing the tenets of democracy.

He emphasized that the frequency of parliamentary sittings has dwindled, leading to a situation where insignificant topics overshadow essential debates. Sibal lamented the government's focus on misaligning priorities, such as debating 'Vande Mataram' instead of electoral reforms or the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

He further criticized the introduction of bills concerning nuclear energy, FDI, and the repeal of MNREGA. Sibal alleges these moves aim to consolidate governmental control and undermine democratic processes, cautions about the looming threat of 'one nation, one election; one nation, one language, and one nation, one party.'

