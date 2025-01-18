Left Menu

Detained Without Papers: Six Rohingya Women's Arrest in Tripura

Six Rohingya women were arrested in Tripura while allegedly attempting to return to Bangladesh from Bengaluru without valid travel documents. The arrests were made in Saprikandi village, based on intelligence reports. One UNHCR-issued identity card was recovered, linking them to a Rohingya camp.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 18-01-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 19:34 IST
Detained Without Papers: Six Rohingya Women's Arrest in Tripura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, police in Tripura's Unakoti district apprehended six Rohingya women on Saturday morning, who were allegedly trying to return to Bangladesh from Bengaluru without legal documents. The arrests occurred in Saprikandi village under Kailashahar subdivision.

Police action was prompted by intelligence inputs that suggested the women's illegal attempt to cross borders. Upon interception, the women failed to present any valid travel documents required for their stay in India, authorities confirmed.

Sub-inspector Taruni Jamatia revealed during interrogation that the women had traveled from Bengaluru on January 15. Only a single UNHCR identity card was discovered, linking them to a Rohingya camp in Bangladesh. They now face charges under the Passports Act and BNS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

