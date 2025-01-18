Left Menu

Himachal's Poverty Survey: Ensuring Support for the Needy

The Himachal Pradesh government is set to begin a survey in April to update its Below Poverty Line (BPL) list, ensuring rightful beneficiaries receive aid. Initiatives aim to streamline subsidies, encouraging the financially capable to opt out. The state also announced several development projects and educational improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-01-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 20:39 IST
Himachal's Poverty Survey: Ensuring Support for the Needy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government will launch a survey in April to update the state's Below Poverty Line (BPL) list, aiming to deliver aid to rightful beneficiaries, announced Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday.

Highlighting efforts to optimize government subsidies, Sukhu urged financially stable individuals to voluntarily relinquish their entitlements.

The state has approved an expanded BPL criterion, now encompassing families lacking adult members aged 18-59, female-led households, and families with a head having a disability of 50 percent or more.

Inclusion also extends to families engaged in 100 days of MNREGA work last year and those with earners suffering from chronic diseases like cancer and Parkinson's.

Addressing a gathering in Jawali, Kangra district, Sukhu announced the state would restart the BPL survey in April to ensure aid reaches those who need it.

He noted that over 1,000 citizens have already renounced their electricity subsidy, reflecting ongoing subsidy streamlining efforts.

The CM declared the Kotla police post would become a full-fledged police station, while also inaugurating 15 development projects worth Rs 184.33 crore in Jawali.

Sukhu announced new science and medical classes at regional schools and pledged funding for a multipurpose sports ground in Jawali.

Criticizing the former BJP government, Sukhu condemned it for distributing Rs 5,000 crore for electoral advantage, opening 900 institutions without provisions, thereby compromising public service quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025