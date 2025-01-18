Himachal's Poverty Survey: Ensuring Support for the Needy

The Himachal Pradesh government will launch a survey in April to update the state's Below Poverty Line (BPL) list, aiming to deliver aid to rightful beneficiaries, announced Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday.

Highlighting efforts to optimize government subsidies, Sukhu urged financially stable individuals to voluntarily relinquish their entitlements.

The state has approved an expanded BPL criterion, now encompassing families lacking adult members aged 18-59, female-led households, and families with a head having a disability of 50 percent or more.

Inclusion also extends to families engaged in 100 days of MNREGA work last year and those with earners suffering from chronic diseases like cancer and Parkinson's.

Addressing a gathering in Jawali, Kangra district, Sukhu announced the state would restart the BPL survey in April to ensure aid reaches those who need it.

He noted that over 1,000 citizens have already renounced their electricity subsidy, reflecting ongoing subsidy streamlining efforts.

The CM declared the Kotla police post would become a full-fledged police station, while also inaugurating 15 development projects worth Rs 184.33 crore in Jawali.

Sukhu announced new science and medical classes at regional schools and pledged funding for a multipurpose sports ground in Jawali.

Criticizing the former BJP government, Sukhu condemned it for distributing Rs 5,000 crore for electoral advantage, opening 900 institutions without provisions, thereby compromising public service quality.

