Amit Shah Unveils Disaster Management Hubs & Shooting Range in Vijayawada
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate NIDM’s Southern Campus and NDRF’s 10th Battalion campus near Vijayawada. Events include the 20th Foundation Day of the NDRF. Projects worth over Rs 200 crore will be launched, alongside the foundation for an Integrated Indoor Shooting Range at the National Police Academy in Hyderabad.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to open the Southern Campus of the National Institute of Disaster Management and the 10th Battalion campus of the National Disaster Response Force near Vijayawada. This marks part of a broader effort to enhance disaster management infrastructure in southern India.
Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the 20th Foundation Day for the NDRF in Kondapavuluru, initiating projects valued over Rs 200 crore. Additionally, he will inaugurate a Regional Response Centre in Supaul and introduce disaster awareness initiatives in multiple regional languages.
In Hyderabad, Shah will lay the foundation for an advanced Integrated Indoor Shooting Range at the National Police Academy, designed to bolster training for IPS probationary officers. This modern facility is set to become a milestone in police training infrastructure across India.
