Left Menu

South Korea in Turmoil: Historic Presidential Arrest Sparks Chaos

Supporters of South Korea's arrested president, Yoon Suk Yeol, stormed a court building after learning of his extended detention. The political turmoil follows allegations of insurrection against Yoon, who declared martial law on December 3rd. The government's action has prompted widespread unrest and debate among political parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 12:35 IST
South Korea in Turmoil: Historic Presidential Arrest Sparks Chaos
Yoon Suk Yeol

In a stunning turn of events, hundreds of supporters of South Korea's detained president, Yoon Suk Yeol, stormed a court building after his detention was extended. The incident, described by the acting leader as 'unimaginable,' marks a significant political crisis in the country.

The chaos erupted after the court's decision was announced, with protesters overwhelming riot police and causing extensive damage. Authorities have since arrested 46 protestors, while nine officers were injured during the turmoil.

The political landscape remains tense as South Korea grapples with Yoon's charges of insurrection and ongoing debates on his extended detention, fueling political parties' opposing views.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025