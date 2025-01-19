South Korea in Turmoil: Historic Presidential Arrest Sparks Chaos

In a stunning turn of events, hundreds of supporters of South Korea's detained president, Yoon Suk Yeol, stormed a court building after his detention was extended. The incident, described by the acting leader as 'unimaginable,' marks a significant political crisis in the country.

The chaos erupted after the court's decision was announced, with protesters overwhelming riot police and causing extensive damage. Authorities have since arrested 46 protestors, while nine officers were injured during the turmoil.

The political landscape remains tense as South Korea grapples with Yoon's charges of insurrection and ongoing debates on his extended detention, fueling political parties' opposing views.

