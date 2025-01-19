South Korea in Turmoil: Historic Presidential Arrest Sparks Chaos
Supporters of South Korea's arrested president, Yoon Suk Yeol, stormed a court building after learning of his extended detention. The political turmoil follows allegations of insurrection against Yoon, who declared martial law on December 3rd. The government's action has prompted widespread unrest and debate among political parties.
In a stunning turn of events, hundreds of supporters of South Korea's detained president, Yoon Suk Yeol, stormed a court building after his detention was extended. The incident, described by the acting leader as 'unimaginable,' marks a significant political crisis in the country.
The chaos erupted after the court's decision was announced, with protesters overwhelming riot police and causing extensive damage. Authorities have since arrested 46 protestors, while nine officers were injured during the turmoil.
The political landscape remains tense as South Korea grapples with Yoon's charges of insurrection and ongoing debates on his extended detention, fueling political parties' opposing views.
(With inputs from agencies.)
