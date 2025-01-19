Left Menu

Violent Clashes Erupt in Uttar Pradesh: Mosque Survey Sparks Chaos

Authorities have arrested 10 more individuals in connection with recent violence near Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh, bringing the total arrests to 70. Clashes erupted following a court-ordered survey of the mosque, which some claim was built on a demolished temple. The violence resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries.

  India

On Sunday, police arrested 10 additional individuals in relation to the violent outbreak on November 24 near Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh, officials reported.

This brings the total number of arrests related to the incident to 70, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Srish Chandra.

Among those detained were individuals identified as Tahzeeb, Azhar Ali, and Afroz, an active member of the Sarik Sata gang. Afroz allegedly fired on the police during the incident, leading to several fatal casualties, including those of Bilal and Ayan.

Items seized from Afroz included a .32-bore pistol and a variety of cartridges. The arrested individuals have been detained pending further investigation, Chandra added.

The violence followed a court-ordered survey of the mosque, stemming from claims that it was built on a demolished temple. Clashes ensued during the survey, resulting in four deaths and numerous injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

