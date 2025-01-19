Left Menu

Intense Standoff in Sopore: Security Forces Clash with Terrorists

An encounter erupted between terrorists and security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident began when terrorists fired at security personnel during a search operation. As per officials, there have been no reported casualties in the ongoing confrontation in Zaloora Gujjarpati, Sopore.

Updated: 19-01-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 19:38 IST
An intense encounter erupted in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir, as security forces clashed with terrorists on Sunday, officials reported. The situation unfolded when terrorists opened fire on security personnel engaged in a search operation in Zaloora Gujjarpati.

Security forces responded swiftly to the attack, engaging in a fierce exchange of gunfire aimed at neutralizing the threat. Despite the heightened tension, officials confirmed no casualties had been reported so far.

The confrontation underscores the persistent volatility in the region, necessitating rigorous vigilance and strategic responses from security agencies to maintain peace and order. Investigations continue as authorities aim to ensure the safety of local civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

