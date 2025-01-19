Freedom at Last: Israeli Female Hostages Released in Ceasefire Deal
Hamas has released three Israeli women as part of a ceasefire deal with Israel. The women - Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari - endured traumatic abductions and have now safely returned to Israeli territory, marking a significant moment of relief and hope amid ongoing tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 21:46 IST
In a significant development, the Palestinian militant group Hamas freed three Israeli female hostages during the first phase of a ceasefire deal with Israel.
The newly liberated women - Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari - have safely returned to Israeli soil, affirming a hopeful step amidst ongoing tensions.
Each woman endured traumatic experiences before their release; Gonen was abducted from a music festival, Steinbrecher from her home, and Damari, a British-Israeli, met a terrifying ordeal in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden Administration Pushes $8 Billion Arms Deal to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict
‘Hospitals have become battlegrounds’: Gaza’s health system on brink of collapse
Escalating Conflict: Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Amid Renewed Ceasefire Talks
Escalating Tensions: Gaza Strikes and Ceasefire Efforts Intensify
Escalating Conflict: Severe Casualties in Gaza Amid Ongoing Strikes