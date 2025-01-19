Freedom at Last: Israeli Female Hostages Released in Ceasefire Deal

In a significant development, the Palestinian militant group Hamas freed three Israeli female hostages during the first phase of a ceasefire deal with Israel.

The newly liberated women - Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari - have safely returned to Israeli soil, affirming a hopeful step amidst ongoing tensions.

Each woman endured traumatic experiences before their release; Gonen was abducted from a music festival, Steinbrecher from her home, and Damari, a British-Israeli, met a terrifying ordeal in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)