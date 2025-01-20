Intensified Anti-Terror Operation Continues in Kashmir's Sopore Forests
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore continue their anti-terrorist operation into the second day, focusing on the Zaloora Gujjarpati area. The operation began after discovering a militant hideout and has seen a continuous cordon and search. No casualties have been reported, as authorities await further developments.
The anti-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore forests entered its second day on Monday, as security forces intensified their cordon and search efforts, according to officials.
Focused on the Zaloora Gujjarpati area, the operation tightened its grip in pursuit of suspected terrorists. Authorities reported the operation began Sunday after a militant hideout was discovered.
No casualties have been reported as of now, with further details awaited, officials noted, leaving the region on high alert.
