Trump's Bold Agenda: A Controversial Day One Strategy

Donald Trump is planning a sweeping series of executive orders upon assuming office, touching on immigration, energy policies, and social issues such as gender-affirming care and diversity programs. His agenda aims to enforce strict immigration control, roll back Biden administration policies, and impose trade tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 11:38 IST
Donald Trump is set to launch a contentious agenda with a series of executive orders once he assumes the U.S. presidency. These actions will span various sectors, including immigration, energy, and social policies, marking a swift shift from the previous administration's stance.

On immigration, Trump plans dramatic enforcement measures, such as declaring illegal immigration a national emergency to unlock military funds for his border wall plans. He's also targeting the reversal of birthright citizenship, a move likely to prompt legal challenges.

Trump's energy policies will see a return to his first-term strategies, potentially withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement and cutting support for electric vehicles. Additionally, he aims to revoke diversity initiatives and gender-affirming care policies set by the Biden administration.

