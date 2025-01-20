Trump's Bold Agenda: A Controversial Day One Strategy

Donald Trump is set to launch a contentious agenda with a series of executive orders once he assumes the U.S. presidency. These actions will span various sectors, including immigration, energy, and social policies, marking a swift shift from the previous administration's stance.

On immigration, Trump plans dramatic enforcement measures, such as declaring illegal immigration a national emergency to unlock military funds for his border wall plans. He's also targeting the reversal of birthright citizenship, a move likely to prompt legal challenges.

Trump's energy policies will see a return to his first-term strategies, potentially withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement and cutting support for electric vehicles. Additionally, he aims to revoke diversity initiatives and gender-affirming care policies set by the Biden administration.

