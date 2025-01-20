Trump's Bold Agenda: A Controversial Day One Strategy
Donald Trump is planning a sweeping series of executive orders upon assuming office, touching on immigration, energy policies, and social issues such as gender-affirming care and diversity programs. His agenda aims to enforce strict immigration control, roll back Biden administration policies, and impose trade tariffs.
Donald Trump is set to launch a contentious agenda with a series of executive orders once he assumes the U.S. presidency. These actions will span various sectors, including immigration, energy, and social policies, marking a swift shift from the previous administration's stance.
On immigration, Trump plans dramatic enforcement measures, such as declaring illegal immigration a national emergency to unlock military funds for his border wall plans. He's also targeting the reversal of birthright citizenship, a move likely to prompt legal challenges.
Trump's energy policies will see a return to his first-term strategies, potentially withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement and cutting support for electric vehicles. Additionally, he aims to revoke diversity initiatives and gender-affirming care policies set by the Biden administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
European Markets Surge Amid Hopes of Less Severe U.S. Tariffs
Trump's Tactical Tariffs: A Shift in Trade Strategy
Supreme Court's Pivotal Term: Cases on TikTok Ban, Transgender Rights, and Beyond
Behind the Dollar: Uncertainty Looms Over U.S. Tariffs and Economic Policy
Turbulent Trade Winds: The Dollar's Uneasy Dance with Tariffs and Tweets