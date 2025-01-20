Left Menu

Supreme Court Calls for Report on Ashish Mishra's Alleged Witness Influence in Lakhimpur Kheri Case

The Supreme Court has requested a report from Uttar Pradesh Police on claims that Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, is trying to influence witnesses in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Mishra denies the allegations, while the situation prompts legal exchanges involving multiple advocates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 11:51 IST
The Supreme Court has demanded a report from Uttar Pradesh Police regarding allegations against Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra. Accusations suggest that he is influencing witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

The move stems from an appeal by advocate Prashant Bhushan, who insists there is proof of Mishra attempting to affect witness testimony and breaching bail conditions by attending a public meeting. Bhushan holds audio evidence for the claims, while Mishra refutes these allegations in his affidavit.

The court has given instructions to submit relevant materials for verification and has scheduled further hearings in four weeks. Mishra, granted bail in 2022, is restricted to movements within Delhi and Lucknow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

