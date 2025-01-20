Left Menu

Kerala Court Sentences Woman to Death for Boyfriend's Murder

A Kerala court sentenced a woman and her uncle in the 2022 murder case of her boyfriend. The woman, Greeshma, received a death sentence while her uncle, Nirmalakumaran Nair, received three years of imprisonment. The court prioritized the crime's gravity over her academic records and non-criminal history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-01-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 12:08 IST
A Kerala court handed down a death sentence to a woman, identified as Greeshma, for the high-profile murder of her boyfriend in 2022. Her uncle, Nirmalakumaran Nair, was also sentenced to three years of imprisonment, marking the conclusion of a closely watched case.

The Neyyattinkara Additional District Sessions Court cited the severity of the crime as the overriding factor in its 586-page verdict, overshadowing the convict's appeals for leniency based on her academic achievements and status as an only child to her parents.

Victim Sharon Raj, who hailed from Parassala in the Thiruvananthapuram district, was the central figure in the case that had gripped the community. The court's decision underscores a firm stance against heinous crimes, irrespective of the age or background of those involved.

