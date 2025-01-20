Left Menu

Guardianship Amidst Deportation Fears: A Nicaraguan Immigrant's Role

Nora Sandigo, a Nicaraguan immigrant living in Miami, has become a legal guardian to the children of immigrant families fearing deportation under Trump's intensified immigration policies. As sanctuary cities like Chicago brace for potential raids, community leaders urge preparedness and solidarity amongst immigrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:09 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In southwest Miami, Nora Sandigo hosted lunch around her dining table before parents signed documents to designate her as the legal guardian of their children in the event of deportation. Sandigo provided families with a checklist of essential documents, including birth certificates and medical records, urging them to prepare for potential separations.

Amid the emotional gathering, Sandigo advised those present not to succumb to fear but to remain vigilant. With mass deportation promises from Trump's administration looming, immigrants like Erlinda, a single mother from El Salvador, worry about the future, signing away rights to secure stability for their children.

In contrast, sanctuary cities like Chicago continue to resist federal immigration directives. Local religious leaders emphasize supporting immigrant communities, striving for unity in the face of policies perceived as targeting vulnerable populations. As Trump promises stricter enforcement, cities brace for renewed efforts reminiscent of his earlier term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

