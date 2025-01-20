Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Welcomes Om Birla with Warm Hospitality at Prestigious Conference

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the All India Presiding Officers' Conference in Patna. The meeting at Raj Bhavan, attended by senior BJP leaders and other dignitaries, was marked by Kumar's warm hospitality and a ceremonial guard of honour by Bihar Police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:27 IST
In a gesture of warm hospitality, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar welcomed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Patna on Monday. The interaction took place as part of the All India Presiding Officers' Conference, a significant event held at the state capital.

Kumar journeyed to the Raj Bhavan, conveniently located near the Chief Minister's residence, to meet Birla, who was in the city upon Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's invitation. The event drew senior BJP leaders and esteemed dignitaries, emphasizing the importance of the occasion.

Impressed by the reception, Birla shared his appreciation on X, formerly Twitter, particularly noting the honour guard he received from the Bihar Police's Mahila Battalion. The meeting symbolized a strengthening of parliamentary traditions and recognised the empowerment of women in the force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

