Pope Francis criticized Donald Trump's proposed mass deportations, describing them as 'a disgrace.' The Pope's comments came on an Italian talk show, where he stated that such actions would harm those with nothing and are not a solution, reiterating his stance from 2016.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:37 IST
Pope Francis Condemns Proposed Mass Deportations as Disgraceful
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis has strongly criticized Donald Trump's proposed immigration policy, labeling the mass deportation plans 'a disgrace.' During an appearance on the Italian talk show Che Tempo Che Fa, the Pope asserted that such measures would unfairly impact the poorest.

The Pontiff's comments echoed his 2016 criticism of Trump's intent to build a wall on the US-Mexican border, deeming it 'not Christian.' This latest rebuke comes as Trump prepares to take office, emphasizing immigration reforms.

US bishops, including Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich, have also expressed profound concern, highlighting the duty to protect borders while defending the dignity and rights of all people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

