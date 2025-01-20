Pope Francis Condemns Proposed Mass Deportations as Disgraceful

Pope Francis has strongly criticized Donald Trump's proposed immigration policy, labeling the mass deportation plans 'a disgrace.' During an appearance on the Italian talk show Che Tempo Che Fa, the Pope asserted that such measures would unfairly impact the poorest.

The Pontiff's comments echoed his 2016 criticism of Trump's intent to build a wall on the US-Mexican border, deeming it 'not Christian.' This latest rebuke comes as Trump prepares to take office, emphasizing immigration reforms.

US bishops, including Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich, have also expressed profound concern, highlighting the duty to protect borders while defending the dignity and rights of all people.

(With inputs from agencies.)