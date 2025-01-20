Left Menu

Reviewing the Future of the U.S.-British Base in the Indian Ocean

David Lammy, Britain's Foreign Secretary, emphasized the importance of allowing the new U.S. administration to review the agreement concerning a U.S.-British military base in Mauritius. He expressed on BBC Radio that the review was appropriate for assessing future implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 14:12 IST
Reviewing the Future of the U.S.-British Base in the Indian Ocean
David Lammy
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, has stated the necessity for the new U.S. administration to reassess the existing agreement with Mauritius regarding a strategic military base shared by the U.S. and the UK in the Indian Ocean.

Addressing the public through an interview on BBC Radio, Lammy stressed the importance of this review, highlighting the appropriateness of giving the new leadership time to evaluate such crucial international agreements.

This move is seen as a routine measure to potentially realign foreign policy under new administration, allowing for thoughtful consideration of the base's geopolitical and strategic roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025