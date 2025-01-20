Reviewing the Future of the U.S.-British Base in the Indian Ocean

Britain's Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, has stated the necessity for the new U.S. administration to reassess the existing agreement with Mauritius regarding a strategic military base shared by the U.S. and the UK in the Indian Ocean.

Addressing the public through an interview on BBC Radio, Lammy stressed the importance of this review, highlighting the appropriateness of giving the new leadership time to evaluate such crucial international agreements.

This move is seen as a routine measure to potentially realign foreign policy under new administration, allowing for thoughtful consideration of the base's geopolitical and strategic roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)