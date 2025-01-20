Court Sentences Kolkata Man to Life in Imprisonment

A Kolkata court sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment on Monday, following his conviction for raping and murdering a doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

The ruling came after unprecedented nationwide protests concerning the crime committed against the postgraduate trainee doctor on August 9, last year.

Though the crime did not fall into the 'rarest of the rare' category, negating a death penalty, the judge imposed severe financial fines alongside the life sentence.

Within the legal framework of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Roy was found guilty under multiple sections related to rape and murder.

Summing up the sentences, the court also mandated that the state compensate the doctor's family with Rs 17 lakh.

Roy, a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, expressed innocence, claiming wrongful conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)