Protest Erupts Over Clergy Salary Scheme Inequity

In a bold move, former Lok Sabha MP Udit Raj led a protest near the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The protest, originally planned to be held at Jantar Mantar, was resituated due to police limitations.

Raj, along with several priests, demanded that the clergy of Buddhist and minority temples also receive a monthly salary under the newly proposed Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana.

Critics allege Kejriwal's plan, offering Rs 18,000 to gurdwara granthis and temple priests, neglects clergy at Valmiki and Ravidas temples. Raj accused Kejriwal of an anti-Dalit stance, heightening tensions ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

