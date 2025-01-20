Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Clergy Salary Scheme Inequity

Former Lok Sabha MP Udit Raj led a protest near Arvind Kejriwal's residence demanding salaries for Buddhist monks and priests of Ravidas and Valmiki temples. The protest was initially scheduled at Jantar Mantar but was moved due to police restrictions. Protesters accuse Kejriwal of excluding Dalit clergy from his announced salary scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 16:14 IST
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: Flickr
In a bold move, former Lok Sabha MP Udit Raj led a protest near the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The protest, originally planned to be held at Jantar Mantar, was resituated due to police limitations.

Raj, along with several priests, demanded that the clergy of Buddhist and minority temples also receive a monthly salary under the newly proposed Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana.

Critics allege Kejriwal's plan, offering Rs 18,000 to gurdwara granthis and temple priests, neglects clergy at Valmiki and Ravidas temples. Raj accused Kejriwal of an anti-Dalit stance, heightening tensions ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

